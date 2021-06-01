AMD CPUs and GPUs to power AAA gaming in new Tesla Model S and X The refreshed Tesla models will have some serious computing power, backed up by AMD CPUs and GPUs.

AMD has had an eventful Computex 2021 so far, revealing what's next for the company's line of computer hardware products. The biggest news from AMD, however, goes beyond what's coming to PCs and laptops. AMD will also be powering gaming inside Tesla's line of vehicles.

"So we actually have an AMD Ryzen APU powering the infotainment system in both cars as well as a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that kicks in when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of compute power," AMD CEO Lisa Su said during her Computex keynote (via The Verge). "We look forward to giving gamers a great platform for AAA gaming."

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, this level of computing power puts the Model S and Model X's gaming setups on par with the PlayStation 5. The AMD components will power the Tesla Arcade, which launched back in 2019. As Su noted, the RDNA2-based GPU will kick in for more intense AAA games, like The Witcher 3, for example. When Shacknews first wrote about the CD Projekt RED RPG showing up in the Tesla Arcade offerings, we noted that the vehicles would have to sport some serious computing power to make such an idea feasible. The AMD Ryzen APU should definitely fit the bill.

The newer Tesla Model X and Model S cars feature a 17-inch display in the front and a slightly smaller display in the back seat, the latter of which can entertain younger passengers. Having the latest in console-quality hotness from AMD should speak well for the Tesla's gaming capabilities. The refreshed Tesla vehicles are expected later in 2021 and will start at $74,000 USD.