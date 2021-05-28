New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 28: PlayStation Days of Play

The PlayStation Days of Play sale has begun, featuring first discounts on some PS5 hits.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's a three-day weekend and that means it's time to play. For PlayStation, that means holding its biggest sale of the year. The Days of Play Sale is offering discounts on a lot of PS5 games, for anyone who has the new hotness. This includes first discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, MLB The Show 21, and Demon's Souls. Some of the discounts aren't great, but it's the thought that counts. If you're still on the PS4, that's okay, too. There are a lot of first-party PlayStation games on sale, like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.

Xbox has some decent deals as part of its Super Saver Sale, the most noteworthy of which is Watch Dogs: Legion at half price. Nintendo has the best from Team17, as well as Torchlight 3. Lastly, if you haven't tried out Knockout City yet, this is your last chance to give it a shot free of charge.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola