Weekend Console Download Deals for May 28: PlayStation Days of Play

It's a three-day weekend and that means it's time to play. For PlayStation, that means holding its biggest sale of the year. The Days of Play Sale is offering discounts on a lot of PS5 games, for anyone who has the new hotness. This includes first discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, MLB The Show 21, and Demon's Souls. Some of the discounts aren't great, but it's the thought that counts. If you're still on the PS4, that's okay, too. There are a lot of first-party PlayStation games on sale, like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.

Xbox has some decent deals as part of its Super Saver Sale, the most noteworthy of which is Watch Dogs: Legion at half price. Nintendo has the best from Team17, as well as Torchlight 3. Lastly, if you haven't tried out Knockout City yet, this is your last chance to give it a shot free of charge.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

