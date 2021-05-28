Weekend Console Download Deals for May 28: PlayStation Days of Play

It's a three-day weekend and that means it's time to play. For PlayStation, that means holding its biggest sale of the year. The Days of Play Sale is offering discounts on a lot of PS5 games, for anyone who has the new hotness. This includes first discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, MLB The Show 21, and Demon's Souls. Some of the discounts aren't great, but it's the thought that counts. If you're still on the PS4, that's okay, too. There are a lot of first-party PlayStation games on sale, like The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.
Xbox has some decent deals as part of its Super Saver Sale, the most noteworthy of which is Watch Dogs: Legion at half price. Nintendo has the best from Team17, as well as Torchlight 3. Lastly, if you haven't tried out Knockout City yet, this is your last chance to give it a shot free of charge.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Armello - FREE!
- Dungeons 3 - FREE!
- Judgment [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (55% off)
- Ride 4 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (40% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Super Saver Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Skate 3 - $2.99 (85% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Control - $7.49 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $9.99 (83% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $5.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row Franchise Sale
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected + Gat Out of Hell - $5.99 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Persona 5 Strikers - $41.99 (30% off)
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Days of Play Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $60.19 (14% off)
- MLB The Show '21 [PS5] - $60.19 (14% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $44.79 (36% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $49.79 (17% off)
- NBA 2K21 [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Judgment [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.89 (67% off)
- Remasters & Retro
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- God of War 3 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $5.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Rez Infinite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $5.24 (65% off)
- Deals Under $20
- Persona 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Wreckfest [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Battlefield 5 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Stranded Deep - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Nintendo Switch
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Team17 Sale
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mugsters - $2.99 (80% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- My Time at Portia - $7.49 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Escapists Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ageless - $4.99 (67% off)
- Blasphemous - $9.99 (60% off)
- Going Under - $9.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Survivalists - $12.49 (50% off)
- Crown Trick - $13.39 (33% off)
- Monster Sanctuary - $13.39 (33% off)
- Neon Abyss - $13.39 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (30% off)
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overooked! All You Can Eat - $31.99 (20% off)
- Capcom Hits Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords - $7.99 (60% off)
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths - $14.99 (25% off)
- WB Games Kombat the Summer Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $14.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- Torchlight 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $8.99 (40% off)
- SpeedRunners - $8.99 (40% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
