Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 27 Grab some popcorn and enjoy the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Shacknews’ streaming line-up features a plethora of content based on videos games and the gaming industry. However, Pop! Goes the Culture! is a bit of a departure. This show is all about movies, television, and other forms of entertainment. Hosts Donovan and Greg are gearing up for episode 27, so come and hang out with us.

Episode 27 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

One of our favorite parts of streaming is interacting with our viewers in chat. We encourage you to chime in and give your input on the topics being discussed, or even see if you can answer the questions during our Generational Gap segment. Greg will be reviewing Army of The Dead, so if you’ve seen it, we would love to know what you thought.

A huge thank you goes out to those who join us for the show today. If you are interested in further supporting the stream, you can do so by subscribing. Amazon Prime members can redeem a free sub every month via Prime Gaming.

Butter your popcorn and grab a slushie, it’s time for episode 27 of Pop! Goes the Culture!