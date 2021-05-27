Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer showcases characters and combat Techland has revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 has been in the works for a while now, but like so many other games, saw delays as a result of the pandemic. However, developer Techland is looking to get back on track, and had an event to share new details on the survival game. It was here that we got a new Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer.

The extensive gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2 was shown during the Dying 2 Know livestream on May 27. In the trailer, we get another look at the state of the world in Dying Light 2, which is set 20 years after the events of the first game. The developers explain that the characters met throughout the game are dynamic, and player’s decisions will affect the story and move it in different directions. The trailer also gives another look at the different factions that will be featured in Dying Light 2.

As with the original game, parkour is a major component in Dying Light 2. We see the player using their physical abilities to scale buildings, leap from platforms, and escape hairy situations. Parkour is a major aspect of Dying Light 2’s survival element. In addition to world traversal, we see these abilities used to cleverly take down both human and undead.

The Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer gives us a fresh look at just about every aspect of the upcoming zombie survival sequel. During the same broadcast in which we got this trailer, it was revealed that Dying Light 2 will launch on December 7 of this year.