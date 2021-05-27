Resident Evil Village has shipped 4 million units in under a month The latest numbers on Resident Evil Village put it well ahead of Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake in a similar window of time.

There has been little disagreement that Resident Evil Village is a stellar hit. The game brings much of the best of the Resident Evil series together in one fantastic package. How fantastic? Well, Capcom just reported the new shipping numbers for Resident Evil Village and, in just over a month since launch, the game has soared over 4 million units shipped worldwide. What’s more, it’s done so in shorter time than some of the other previous stellar titles in the franchise.

Capcom announced the new shipping numbers for Resident Evil Village in a report on its investor relations website on May 27, 2021. According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village has crossed over 4 million units of Resident Evil Village shipped globally. We’re not even a month beyond Resident Evil Village’s release with the game having come out on May 7, 2021. For perspective, it took Resident Evil 7 over two months to hit 3.5 million units shipped, RE2 Remake got to 4 million after a month, and RE3 Remake took three months to get to 2.7 million units.

There’s good reason to see why Resident Evil Village has done so well. For one, the game is incredible from top to bottom, featuring an excellent story full of good characters and action and terror-drenched gameplay to boot. It made for an extremely good Shacknews review and we know we’re not alone in our praise. Moreover, Capcom knocked it out of the park with its marketing of the game centered around impeccable (if slightly alluring) reveals of characters like Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters.

Regardless, it seems pretty clear that Capcom found a spark with Resident Evil Village. The game has been enjoyed the world around and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. It will be interesting to see if this affects the company’s plans for DLC or marketing of Village and further games in the future.