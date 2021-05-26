Watch the Unreal Engine 5 features and tools livestream here Here's where you can watch Epic Games' keynote for Unreal Engine 5.

For as influential as Epic Games has been in the gaming industry from its developing and publishing business, it’s programming technology has been equally impactful. The Unreal Engine is the foundation that so many games have built upon, and is an excellent tool for those learning how to develop games. Epic is currently working on the latest iteration, Unreal Engine 5, and plans to share new details on the engine in an upcoming livestream.

Watch the Unreal Engine 5 features and tools livestream here

The Unreal Engine 5 Development Features and Workflows livestream will take place today on May 26, 2021 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on the Unreal Engine YouTube channel. It’s here that we will get another close look at how Unreal Engine 5 is taking things to the next level for developers. It’s also possible that we may get a release date for Unreal Engine 5. If you don’t feel like leaving our site, you can watch the streaming using the video embed above.

Epic Games says that Unreal Engine 5 “will empower game developers and creators across all industries to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.”

Epic Games first unveiled Unreal Engine 5 during Summer Game Fest back in May of 2020. It’s expected that UE5 will be the foundation for some of those most technically impressive games of the next several years. We already know that there are games coming to the PlayStation 5 that will use the engine.

Now that you know where to watch the Unreal Engine 5 livestream, you’re ready to see what Epic Games has in store. If you aren’t able to watch, we’ll report on the news right here on Shacknews.