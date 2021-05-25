SteelSeries Prime mouse & headset line celebrates the company's 20 years of innovation Newly designed Prime wired and wireless mice and a fresh headset are available now from SteelSeries.

It has been two decades since SteelSeries entered the PC peripheral game. With a longstanding focus on esports and other competitive gameplay, the company has worked closely with pros over its growing history to deliver solid products that innovate and perform in the gaming space. A big part of that has been the Prime and Arctis lines of gaming mice and headsets. And so, with its 20-year anniversary here, SteelSeries has announced a redesigned Prime line featuring upgraded versions of its wired and wireless mice and a new Arctis headset.

SteelSeries unveiled its newly-upgraded Prime lineup as part of its 20-year anniversary on May 25, 2021. The new lineup features three mice (the wired Prime and Prime+ alongside the Prime Wireless) and a new headset (the Arctis Prime). All items in the lineup are available as of today on the SteelSeries online shop and feature the latest technology from SteelSeries. Even at the most basic, the new wired Prime features a sleek, lightweight 69g design, the TrueMove Pro sensor for finely-tuned 1-to-1 tracking, and new Prestige Optical Magnetic switches for the crispiest of clicks. Many of its features also extend to the Prime+ and Prime Wireless.

Meanwhile, the Arctis Prime headset features its own upgrades from previous Arctis headsets, it starts with new noise-cancelling and comfort-focused leatherette ear cushions meant to block out fodder give players the most focused sound experience. It also features a 3.5mm detachable cable and Discord-certified noise-cancelling mic.

The entire Prime lineup is available on the SteelSeries website and priced as shown below in USD.

With the full lineup available, stay tuned for further coverage on SteelSeries and its latest upcoming products, right here at Shacknews.