ShackStream: Shack Air Fly-by-Wire A320 from Eindhoven to Islay Join us as Shack Air flies the Fly-by-Wire Airbus A320 from Eindhoven to Islay, an island off the coast of the UK where Lagavulin Whisky is made.

After a lovely and relaxing bush flight around Alaska's Kodiak Island last week, Shack Air is heading to Europe today to ferry passengers from Eindhoven in the Netherlands to a small island off the coast of the UK. Sporting a newly painted Airbus A320, Shack Air will take on a more technical challenge to try and fly this airliner safely and efficiently. Pilot Jan has yet to land the A320, but that shouldn't be too hard, right?

The A32Nx project by the Fly-by-Wire team is one of the most popular freeware add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator and has been widely lauded as one of the very best. As a sharp contrast to the VR flight we took in a small bush plane, the Airbus will require following procedures precisely, and we'll be complying with all the proper checklists and requirements to get this bird safely to its destination. That destination is the island of Islay, near Lagavulin, where a world-famous whisky is made. That seems like a great objective, doesn't it?

Charts by Navigraph Charts

In addition to using the Fly-by-Wire A32Nx add-on, we'll also have airport sceneries installed for both the Eindhoven airport (EHEH) and the Islay Airport (EGPI). Both were created by members of the extremely talented Microsoft Flight Simulator community and are part of what makes this simulator so special.

Eindhoven Airport by Spoorobjecten | Islay Airport by Siwills

