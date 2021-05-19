How to watch F-150 Lightning reveal livestream Ford is taking the wraps off the electric version of its best-selling pickup truck. Here's how to watch the livestream reveal.

For nearly 75 years, the Ford F-Series of pickup trucks has been one of the most ubiquitous vehicles on the road and, up until today, they have all used internal combustion engines to handle the workload. Later this evening, Ford will finally take the wraps off the newest variant of its popular F-150 pickups. The F-150 Lightning is an all-electric take on the classic Ford workhorse and you can see its unveiling via live webcast.

How to watch F-150 Lightning reveal livestream

Ford will reveal the F-150 Lightning on a publicly available livestream this evening at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT. The stream is hosted on the Ford Motor Company YouTube channel. You can watch the stream directly in the embed below.

The lightning moniker was previously used to denote specific F-150 models that were built as street rods directly from the factory. The new all-electric F-150 Lightning is expected to be marketed to fleet buyers as well as the general truck-buying public. Rivals such as the Tesla Cybertruck and GMC Hummer EV have aimed their marketing more towards luxury vehicle customers. President Joe Biden got a chance to drive the new truck in a visit to Dearborn, Michigan yesterday.

Ford CEO Jim Farley mentioned in a press release that the F-150 Lightning will be able to “power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck, and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.” It is scheduled to be assembled at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan and is expected to arrive on dealer lots sometime in 2022.