Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 17, 2021 We're back with another week of exciting livestream content.

Monday means that another week is upon us. As always, we’ll be streaming live on our Twitch channel throughout the week. This week’s line-up will of course include our recurring shows, as well as a special earnings call broadcast and a Destiny 2 stream. Let’s look at Shacknews’ livestream schedule for the week of May 17, 2021.

All of our livestreaming is done over on Twitch.tv/Shacknews. While you’re there, get to know our array of hosts and introduce yourself to our wonderful community. We like engaging with our viewers and will often take questions from the chat during streams.

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Take-Two Interactive Q4 2021 earnings call Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Destiny 2 Vault of Glass raid with Sam Saturday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET

