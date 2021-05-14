Weekend Console Download Deals for May 14: Last call for free Horizon Zero Dawn

There are some major sales going down across the three console makers this week. However, we're going to kick off this week's edition of the Weekend Console Download Deals by pointing out that you only have a few hours left to get your copy of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free! If you've waited until the last minute, don't forget to claim this! This is a high-quality first-party PlayStation title that you're going to want to experience before the sequel hits PS5 later down the road.
Let's move on to the other big sales for the weekend. PlayStation is kicking off its Extended Play sale, headlined by Destiny 2 and also featuring other PS5 games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Crash Bandicoot 4, and the FIFA 21 Champions Edition. You can also pick up games like Final Fantasy 15, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, and more.
Xbox, meanwhile, has a sale aimed specifically at Achievement hunters. The Achievement Enthusiast sale has Achievement-heavy games, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the Halo games, GTA 5, and a lot more. Lastly, Nintendo rounds things out with the Hitman 3 Cloud Version, Among Us, and the Bandai Namco AniMAY sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Armello - FREE!
- Truck Racing Championship - FREE!
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $66.99 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Achievement Enthusiast Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $59.99 (50% off)
- Halo 5: Guardians - $7.99 (60% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $17.49 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $2.99 (90% off)
- Twin Mirror - $20.99 (33% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Bundle (Little Hope + Man of Medan) - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Achievement Enthusiast Sale.
- DC Franchise Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Bundle - $39.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Little Nightmares 2 [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (20% off)
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - FREE! LAST CHANCE! (Must claim before Friday at 8PM PT)
- Extended Play Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $65.99 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board Approved Bundle - $59.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May 4 Special Edition - $19.79 (56% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete - $26.99 (55% off)
- Two Point Hospital JUMBO Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections 1+2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Deals Under $15
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares - $4.99 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die - $7.49 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $11.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (80% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (65% off)
- Celeste - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $8.99 (55% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Afterparty - $11.99 (40% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Wreckfest [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Battlefield 5 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Stranded Deep - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Hitman 3 Cloud Version - $44.99 (25% off)
- Among Us - $4.00 (20% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $8.99 (70% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.99 (33% off)
- Bandai Namco AniMAY Sale
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $5.99 (70% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $9.59 (85% off)
- God Eater 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $5.99 (70% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $15.99 (20% off)
- Green Hell - $12.49 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- UNO - $3.99 (60% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $9.59 (85% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (20% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Power Soccer - $20.09 (33% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- GALAK-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 14: Last call for free Horizon Zero Dawn