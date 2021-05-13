New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 25

We're back with the show that can only be described as "a high-octane thrill ride."
Donovan Erskine
As much as we love video games here at Shacknews, we love other forms of entertainment too. We’ve already got several shows dedicated to the gaming world, and thus we came up with Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly livestream all about what’s new in movies, television, and other entertainment. The latest episode is beginning soon, so come chat with hosts Donovan and Greg!

Episode 25 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today’s episode is extra special, as host Greg Burke is celebrating his birthday! Stop by and wish Greg a happy birthday in between his rants over the new Venom movie or the fact that a Snake Eyes movie event exists.

If you do indeed come and watch the show today, we really do appreciate it. It’s your support that keeps us excited to do the show every week. If you’re looking for a way to further support our livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 25 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

