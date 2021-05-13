Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 25 We're back with the show that can only be described as "a high-octane thrill ride."

As much as we love video games here at Shacknews, we love other forms of entertainment too. We’ve already got several shows dedicated to the gaming world, and thus we came up with Pop! Goes the Culture!, our weekly livestream all about what’s new in movies, television, and other entertainment. The latest episode is beginning soon, so come chat with hosts Donovan and Greg!

Episode 25 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Today’s episode is extra special, as host Greg Burke is celebrating his birthday! Stop by and wish Greg a happy birthday in between his rants over the new Venom movie or the fact that a Snake Eyes movie event exists.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 25 of Pop! Goes the Culture!