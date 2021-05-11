Apex Legends May 11 patch notes nerf Bocek and Spitfire Two of Apex Legends' strongest weapons are getting nerfed just days after the debut of Arenas.

Apex Legends has become a more intense game with the addition of Arenas, a new 3v3 game mode released alongside the new Legacy update. To this point, the Arena battlefield has become littered with people using either the Spitfire LMG or the Bocek bow. Respawn has noticed how much these weapons have begun to tip the scales, so a new update will look to bring them back to a more manageable level.

Apex Legends May 11 patch notes

Apex Legends' May 11 patch is being issued in two waves. The first part is a server and client patch, which contains the following:

Fixed an error that was preventing players from logging in ("Array index 1 is out of range")

Arenas matches will now end if there are no players left on the enemy team

Arenas should now track "time survived" more consistently

Arenas should no longer display the "Apex Legends" screen transition with incorrect textures sometimes

Fixed low detail player models in the lobby.

Valkyrie's passive no longer highlights players that are not alive and/or in spectator mode

Bloodhound will no longer be able to see tracking markers for Valkyrie while she's using her jet pack. This is a temporary measure done to improve stability -- we'll look to restore this in a future patch

Addressed an error with the Stats page which was triggered by switching back and forth between Arenas and Battle Royale stats

Valkyrie bundle promo image now properly directs players to the in-game store

General stability improvements

The more balance-heavy second half of the patch will go out late Tuesday afternoon. That contains the following:

Fixed a rock on Phase Runner that lacked collision detection (no more hiding inside ghost rocks)

Spitfire adjustments Per bullet damage decreased from 19 -> 18 Purple/Gold mag size reduced from 55 -> 50

Borcek adjustments Max charge body shot damage decreased from 70 -> 60 Charge up time increased from 0.54 -> 0.56 Deadeye's Tempo charge up time increased from 0.32 -> 0.38 Stack size decreased from 16 -> 14, inventory slot count decreased from 48 -> 28



The patch notes will eventually be posted to the Apex Legends website, but in the meantime, can be found on the Respawn Twitter account. (Update: Respawn has noted that the ghost rock fix has been momentarily delayed.)

Arenas have proven to be a fresh spin on the Apex Legends formula, if our hands-on preview is any indication. With weapons more balanced, the landscape should feel a little more welcoming to newcomers and battle royale veterans who are still discovering the 3v3 mode for the first time. We'll keep an eye on Arenas and Apex Legends' continued development here at Shacknews. Be sure to come back for the latest news.