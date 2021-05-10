505 Games' hunting adventure Open Country gets new gameplay trailer Yes, you can, in fact, pet the doggie.

People love hunting games. People love survival games. People love petting doggies. When you combine all three of these truths into one ambitious gaming endeavor, you end up with Open Country. Set to release next month from publisher 505 Games, Open Country just got an all-new gameplay trailer that shows off what players can expect on this outdoor expedition.

Hit the open wilderness alone or with a friend as part of the online cooperative mode in this new bushcraft-hunting-survival hybrid from developer FUN Labs. Find the perfect campsite to stay safe from the elements, gather supplies for NPCs, and use your skills to bag some big game. Open Country is not just another walking simulator, either. The new trailer shows off terrain traversal via ATV and snowmobile. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll get the chance to explore with your canine best friend and, even better, the good old boy is 100% pettable.

Players can look forward to the following features per the game’s official Steam page:

A Full Outdoor Adventure

Hunt, Explore, and Survive as you weather the elements and harsh conditions.

Hone Your Skills

Build a Campsite and set up shelter when you're too far from home base. A real Hunter can find a spot that doubles as a lookout post.

Help The Ranger and Protect the Valley

Gary and the locals will give you plenty of tasks to keep you busy, and you might even make a four-legged friend along the way.

Level Up

Better weapons, better equipment, and tougher missions - are you worthy of being called the Master Outdoorsman?

Open Country is expected to release on June 3, 2021, for PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Eager outdoorsmen can wishlist the game on Steam right now.