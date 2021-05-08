Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed PC Super Challenge Today is another fine day for electronic sports in the Shacknews arena and the global economic stimulation that goes with it. Prepare for a PC gauntlet!

When it comes to esports, no crew is more about stimulating the global economy in the process than Shacknews. And with another weekend comes another fine series of competition. The Shacknews Stimulus Games returns with some familiar and fresh faces and a gauntlet of great PC gaming titles awaits!

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed PC Super Challenge

Today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games brings another group of our affected friends from various creative industries together for some splendid gaming competition. Join us as the Shacknews A/V team’s Nevin and Clay, rock band Curious Quail’s Alan and Mike, nerdcore hip-hop artist Professor Shyguy, variety musical artist Matthew Joseph Pain, and graphical artist Aspyn come together to battle it out across a series of PC games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The action goes down at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET and you can watch it just below as well.

The details of today’s events are as follows:

The games are Slap City, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, and Diabotical, in that order.

Slap City and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will be double elimination tournaments. Diabotical will be a free-for-all grand prix.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Mixed PC Super Challenge Championship.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

The action is set to go down shortly and bring another weekend of great gaming competition to a boiling point. We know we can’t save and stabilize the global economy on our own, but the Shacknews Stimulus Games are our way of giving back to those in need, bringing great folks together for some fun competitive rounds, and giving you viewers something cool to watch in the process as we continue to push through a pandemic. Someday COVID-19 will hopefully be in the rearview and we’ll get back to grand gaming competition, but until then, join us for another round of Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021, going live shortly!