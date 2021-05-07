Xur's location and wares for May 7, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is located and what he's selling starting May 7, 2021 in Destiny.

It’s Friday, Guardians. Even though some of us stand little to no chance of ever seeing something we don’t have in Xur’s inventory, we must visit the Agent of the Nine, as we have done for the better part of a decade. If you’re missing some Exotic gear from your Collections, and you have some Legendary Shards burning a hole in your pocket, here’s where you can find Xur and do some shopping.

Xur is located in the Tower Hangar. When you spawn in, turn left and head to the Hangar. When you arrive, turn left and head to the edge of the building and up the stairs.

As is normally the case, Xur will be selling one Exotic weapon and three Exotic armor pieces. There will be on armor piece for each of the three main classes in Destiny 2, Hunter, Warlock, and Titan. Xur will also sell an Exotic engram that will contain a random item Guardians don’t have. However, if you visit Xur with your Hunter and need boots for your Warlock, he won’t help. Xur’s Exotic engram will only decrypt into armor items for the class you visit him with. It’s also worth noting that some Exotics which are newer to the game simply don’t come in the Exotic engram, so if you’re missing gear from the last season or two, be prepared for disappointment. Xur will also sell a quest that can be completed and rewards an Exotic Cipher. These can be used at the Exotic Archive to buy Exotic weapons that players missed out on during past seasons.

Here is what Xur is selling today:

Skyburner's Oath

Gwinsin Vest

Mobility - 14 Resilience - 12 Recovery - 6 Discipline - 6 Intellect - 18 Strength - 6 Total - 62

Mask of the Quiet One

Mobility - 15 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 7 Discipline - 18 Intellect - 11 Strength - 2 Total - 63

Vesper of Radius

Mobility - 7 Resilience - 10 Recovery - 16 Discipline - 7 Intellect - 16 Strength - 7 Total - 63



As always, our recommendation is that you buy any items Xur is selling that you don’t own. You should aim to collect every Exotic weapon and armor piece in the game. What’s bad today could be good tomorrow with a buff from Bungie. This has happened in the past and will happen again. You also don’t know when a random Intrinsic Trait on an Exotic weapon will be the thing that gets you through a raid boss, so buy it all, Guardian.

