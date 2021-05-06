Hung Jury SR4 is back in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer The fan-favorite weapon from Dead Orbit in Destiny will soon be in play in Destiny 2.

There are a lot of iconic weapons that have graced our Guardians and Vaults throughout the history of Destiny and Destiny 2. Some of them are still missing in action after the Red Legion destroyed the Tower, and some have come back over time. Well, Guardians, as of May 11, 2021 when Season of the Splicer launches, the Hung Jury SR4 Legendary Scout Rifle will be back in play and up for grabs.

For those that played the original Destiny for any significant amount of time, close your eyes and try to imagine the sound of the Hung Jury SR4 popping shots. You can hear it, can’t you? It was a weapon that wasn’t simply good in the results it got, it was also a weapon that looked good and sounded good. It was a satisfying weapon to fire.

Hung Jury SR4 was announced to be returning to Destiny 2 during the May 6, 2021 TWAB. There was a lot to dig into there, including Update 3.2.0 patch notes, as well as more details about Season of the Splicer. The entire post is worth a read for any Guardian planning to get back in the fight during Season 14.

It is worth noting, however, that the Hung Jury SR4 won’t be dropping from random engrams. This weapon will be returning as Nightfall-specific loot, meaning it will be available every three weeks, rotating in and out with two other weapons. Guardians that complete the Nightfall on higher difficulties can expect better drop rates, but we’ll all be grinding for that elusive god roll of the Hung Jury.

