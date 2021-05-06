Destiny 2 Update 3.2.0 Season of the Splicer patch notes Bungie released Update 3.2.0 Season of the Splicer patch notes in the May 6, 2021 TWAB.

During the final This Week at Bungie post during Season 13 of Destiny 2, Bungie released the patch notes ahead of the Season of the Splicer launch on May 11, 2021. This has become common practice in previous seasons, so there’s no surprise Bungie will continue this trend with the imminent launch of Season 14. Still, players are likely tripping over each other to dig into Update 3.2.0 patch notes and see what Bungie has in store for their favorite weapons, armor, and builds. Let’s dive in.

Update 3.2.0 patch notes

Abilities, Aspects, and Fragments

Colorblind Support

Stasis abilities now have colorblind support:





Enemy Crystals









Enemy Squall









Enemy Duskfield









Enemy Bleak Watcher





Player highlighting in the Crucible now has colorblind support.

Sublcass Tuning

Hunters





The freeze detonation from Silence & Squall has been reduced from 12m to 8.5m in radius.









Enemy Squall now has a red ring to define area as it approaches.





Titans





Shiver Strike melee energy is now refunded when Glacial Quake ends.









Fixed an issue in which players can trigger Whisper of Torment by standing in an opponent's Barricade.





Warlocks





Shadebinder









Bleak Watcher Aspect now grants two fragment slots.









Chaos Reach









Fixed an issue with Chaos Reach Super that was allowing it to penetrate some thin walls or objects enough to damage and kill opponents on the other side.

Nav Mode (Menu that appears when pulling out your Ghost)

Separated Bounties from Quests in Nav Mode.

All Bounties now appear in Nav Mode. They can no longer be tracked as a result.

Category switching on keyboard and mouse can now be controlled with the scroll wheel.

Tracked Triumph now appears in its own Nav Mode category.

UI

Legends added to the Director Destinations tab.

This is where you’ll find Vault of Glass in just a few weeks...

Shortcut between HUD quest step notifications and quest details screen added for keyboard and mouse users.

6v6 Crucible activities have an updated intro experience.

Cycle through your teammates to view metrics associated with the activity you're entering.

H.E.L.M.

H.E.L.M. now appears in the Director Destinations tab (moved from Tower map) and has its own map.

Focused Umbral Engrams and Prismatic Recaster

Umbral Engrams now auto-decrypt when Focused via the Prismatic Recaster.





The visual states for focusing options on the Prismatic Recaster have been streamlined to reduce visual clutter and confusion.

Glory, Valor, and Infamy

These changes are a precursor to some larger improvements planned for Season 15 (e.g., introducing Vanguard reputation, rebalancing Infamy to bring a reset in-line with Valor, and more). We’ll have more information on those changes in a few months!

Glory, Valor, and Infamy reputations have had their internal systems rebuilt to a unified implementation. In-game, players should expect minimal perceived changes.

Unified Glory, Valor, and Infamy rank reputation tracking.





Before Forsaken, Glory and Valor had only Major ranks (Guardian, Brave, etc.).









After Forsaken, Glory and Valor gained sub-ranks (Brave I, II, III) alongside Infamy. However, all the historical tracking (Lifetime Ranks) and quest usage still used the original Major ranks.









Now, the sub-ranks are now referred to simply as Ranks, and all usage has been converted to use them where appropriate. (I.e., all lifetime values and quest targets have been multiplied by three.)





Glory playlists no longer block Valor win streaks from declining.





The Valor badge now appears on the Trials launch screen.





Infamy win streak bonus is now linear (+35 points per win).





Glory win streak bonus is now linear (+20 points per win).





Note: With the eventual update to Vanguard reputation, players should be ready to spend their Vanguard Tokens during Season of the Splicer.

Eververse

Eververse Archive Filtering

Players can now easily filter the offerings in the Storefront Archive tab.





Per numerous community requests, we added many Exotic weapon and armor ornaments from previous Seasons to the archive tab.

Bright Engrams

Spawn FX and Shaders are now standalone items in Bright Engrams.





Bright Engrams can no longer decrypt into duplicates of these items.





A small amount of Glimmer will be awarded when decrypting Bright Engrams.

General Things...

Momentum Control and Team Scorched have returned and will be available as part of the weekly playlist rotation.

Added repeatable bounties to Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome.

Fixed an issue causing Vaulted gear to erroneously drop from strike-unique loot lists.

Added a full suite of Trace Rifle-focused armor mods to the game.

There you have it, a nearly complete look at the Update 3.2.0 Season of the Splicer patch notes ahead of the May 11, 2021 reset. Keep in mind the full notes will be released next week when the season launches. You can read the full TWAB post on Bungie’s website to see what else they had to say.

