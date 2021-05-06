ShackStream: Resident Evil Village pre-launch stream It's not too long before Resident Evil Village launches now. Join us as we do some spoiler-free pre-launch gameplay of the first couple hours.

It’s the eve before Resident Evil Village launches. What more really needs to be said at this point? If you’re not already excited for the game, maybe it’s just not your cup of tea. Or maybe you want to see it in action? If that’s the case, we’ve got you covered. Join us as we engage in some spoiler-free gameplay of Resident Evil Village’s early hours on a special ShackStream.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5, but we’ve got our review up already. We very much enjoyed the game, even if it seems to shy away from the horror element to lean more into action. Join us at 5:15 a.m. PT / 8:15 a.m. ET as we jump into Resident Evil Village on the Shacknews Twitch channel to play. We will be skipping cutscenes to keep the story mostly intact.

As always, we’d like to take a moment to say thank you to those who tune into ShackStreams like this. Your support and engagement makes these streams all the more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to keep ShackStream projects like this going, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It may not be much, but it means the world to us. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it to your Twitch account to get a free subscription on Twitch every month through Prime Gaming. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we wouldn’t mind.

The village awaits and we’re ready for a stroll through town. Join us as we arm up and try to survive in Resident Evil Village shortly!