Listen to the Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2021 earnings conference call here One of the PC platforms biggest hardware and peripheral OEMs will be sharing its Q1 earnings report this morning. You can listen along here.

For those who have been a part of the PC gaming community for twenty-five years or more, the name Corsair (NASDAQ: CRSR) probably brings up some fond memories. The company made its name in the mid-1990s selling RAM modules and later expanded its portfolio to include power supplies, keyboards, cases, and much more. In a year where PC and PC component sales have skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the financial performance of Corsair is sure to pique interest. The company will release first quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on May 4, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:30 a.m. PT.

Scheduled for 5:30 a.m PT / 8:30 a.m. ET, the Corsair (CRSR) Q1 2021 earnings call will be simulcast over the internet through the Corsair Investor Relations portal.



Corsair closed trading on the Nasdaq exchange at $33.44 on Monday, May 5. The news on today’s call is expected to be positive due to market conditions and the public’s unquenched thirst for PC hardware. As a provider of teleconference and streaming hardware, Corsair has done well in previous quarters. That said, like all other companies with a global reach, the ongoing chip shortage will likely affect Corsair’s ability to fully meet the demands that consumers have for its products.