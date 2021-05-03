How to listen to the Apple vs Epic Games courtroom audio
Here's how you can listen to the Apple and Epic Games court case.
Apple and Epic Games ignited a legal rivalry last year when the latter circumvented App Store policies, which resulted in Fortnite being booted from the digital storefront. Several lawsuits and legal filings later, Apple and Epic Games are set to meet in court. Here’s how you can listen to the Apple vs Epic Games courtroom audio.
Apple and Epic Games’ court hearing begins on May 3 and will run for roughly three weeks. Members of the public can tune in and listen to the court hearing by dialing the phone number (877) 336-1839. Once dialed callers will be asked to enter a pin number, type in 9403112 and then press the pound (#) key. This information has been provided by the court.
Each week day, the trial will begin at 8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET. The login information above should be the same for each day. If you experience any issues, the court has provided an additional line and pin number. Phone number (877) 873-8018 with pin 9131109 is the secondary line for the court hearing. During the case, representatives from both Apple and Epic Games will speak to the ongoing legal issues between the companies.
If you’ve been following along with the saga between Epic Games and Apple, you’ll remember that this all started when Epic changed the way that players make in-app purchases in Fortnite, which violated the App Store terms of service. This led to Apple removing the game from the App Store, which Epic Games immediately answered with a lawsuit and marketing campaign to match. After months of public back and forth, the two are finally meeting in court to settle their differences. Whatever news or information comes out of the hearing, you can expect to read right here on Shacknews.
Information on how to listen or watch on the TRIAL OF THE CENTURY of Epic v Apple which starts today. It'll be open to view via Zoom:
https://cand.uscourts.gov/cases-e-filing/cases-of-interest/epic-games-inc-v-apple-inc/
LOL - The Epic vs. Apple Hearing Is Already a Disaster
https://gizmodo.com/the-epic-vs-apple-hearing-is-already-a-disaster-1846811839
Slides presented in the opening arguments from both sides today
https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/3/22417725/apple-vs-epic-full-trial-slideshows-opening-arguments
https://twitter.com/simoncarless/status/1389297530341519362?s=19
EGS free game redemption stats
its weird, it looks like almost a pittance in some cases, though they obviously arent lost sales. and you get the game to a lot of people who otherwise wouldnt have bought it. but then again, kinda devalues the product, like I know there are games I wont bother buying because they seem ripe for being bundled or given away at a certain point.
EGS exclusivity for BL3 cost $146M
https://www.pcgamesn.com/borderlands-3/epic-exclusive-deal
The way I see this - most of this was information that industry pundits could guess at, within +/- 50% range, at least in terms of Epic's business deals (eg free game giveaway, this BL3 thing). There was no way BL3 didn't come with a massive payment to 2K to assure performance.
What is new is the Sony cross-platform stuff , knowing that Epic is paying for some of that. That's "fresh" info.
