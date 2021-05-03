Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 3, 2021 Shacknews is back with another week of livestreaming. Here's our livestream schedule for the week of May 3, 2021.

A new week and a new month is upon us, Shackers. We're coming at you with another full slate of exciting streams. In addition to our recurring shows, we will also be holding a special ShackStream to commemorate the release of Resident Evil: Village. Let's look at the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of May 3, 2021.

Shacknews livestream schedule - week of May 3, 2021

Shacknews Livestream Schedule Stream Name When to Watch Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Wide World of Electronic Sports with Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET Resident Evil: Village launch stream with TJ TBD The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

