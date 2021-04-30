Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 30: Golden Week Sales

It's that time of year over in Japan. It's time to celebrate Golden Week, which means discounts on some of the best games to come from Japanese culture. That means a lot of deals on franchises ranging from Final Fantasy, to Kingdom Hearts, to Yakuza, all the way to the various anime-based games. The Xbox Golden Week Sale has a lot of games from Japan, but takes a few liberties by adding in games that are inspired by Japan. That means games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. PlayStation has many games from Japan for its Golden Week Sale, including its console-exclusive Persona 5 Royal. Lastly, Nintendo is on board by offering the best from Square Enix Japan.
And don't forget, May 4 falls on Tuesday, so Star Wars games are on sale now! There are no "official" Star Wars Day sales, with the exception of one from Nintendo. Star Wars games are on sale individually across Xbox and PlayStation and we're highlighting some of the more noteworthy deals. May the Force be with you all.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - FREE!
- Truck Racing Championship - FREE!
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- For Honor - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle - $48.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $4.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $14.49 (50% off)
- Stela - $7.99 (60% off)
- Golden Week Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $17.49 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (80% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Battletoads - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope + Man of Medan - $29.99 (40% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Golden Week Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Forest - $7.99 (60% off)
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - FREE!
- Golden Week Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Collection - $24.99 (75% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $19.24 (65% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Collection - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne - $12.99 (35% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (32% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $29.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - $14.99 (50% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Undertale - $10.49 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Golden Week Sale.
- Deals Under $20
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (67% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Mortal Shell - $19.49 (35% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.79 (34% off)
- Control - $17.99 (40% off)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $19.49 (35% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Oddworld: Soulstorm [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $16.99 (15% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $11.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $8.99 (70% off)
- Square Enix Golden Week Sale
- Balan Wonderworld - $40.19 (33% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Lost Sphear - $19.99 (60% off)
- Oninaki - $24.99 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $14.49 (50% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spelunker Party - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $10.49 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Day 2021
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ubisoft Irresistible Deals Event
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $24.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.99 (35% off)
- Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (88% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $9.99 (50% off)
- AVICII Invector - $13.99 (30% off)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $5.00 (75% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 30: Golden Week Sales