Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 30: Golden Week Sales

It's that time of year over in Japan. It's time to celebrate Golden Week, which means discounts on some of the best games to come from Japanese culture. That means a lot of deals on franchises ranging from Final Fantasy, to Kingdom Hearts, to Yakuza, all the way to the various anime-based games. The Xbox Golden Week Sale has a lot of games from Japan, but takes a few liberties by adding in games that are inspired by Japan. That means games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. PlayStation has many games from Japan for its Golden Week Sale, including its console-exclusive Persona 5 Royal. Lastly, Nintendo is on board by offering the best from Square Enix Japan.

And don't forget, May 4 falls on Tuesday, so Star Wars games are on sale now! There are no "official" Star Wars Day sales, with the exception of one from Nintendo. Star Wars games are on sale individually across Xbox and PlayStation and we're highlighting some of the more noteworthy deals. May the Force be with you all.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

