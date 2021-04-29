How many Pokemon are in New Pokemon Snap? Let's look at how many Pokemon can be found in New Pokemon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap is finally out, bringing back the fan-favorite photography game. A lot has changed since the original Pokemon Snap released in 1999, including the roster of Pokemon. While Pokemon Snap had just 63 creatures, New Pokemon Snap features many more. Let’s see how many Pokemon are in New Pokemon Snap.

We can confirm that New Pokemon Snap includes over 200 different species of Pokemon. This is more than triple the amount found in the original Pokemon Snap. What’s more, New Pokemon Snap’s roster includes Pokemon from all eight generations of the franchise, whereas the original game was confined to less than half of the creatures found in Kanto.

Every Pokemon has its designated Pokedex number that denotes its placement in the Pokemon pantheon. New Pokemon Snap’s Photodex reassigns entry numbers in the order that the Pokemon appear throughout the game. When you snap a picture of a Pokemon, it’s registered in the Photodex where you can read it’s type, size, weight, and other additional information.

Some are a bit elusive, so we haven’t found every single creature just yet. However, we do know that there are more than 200 Pokemon featured in New Pokemon Snap. If you’re jumping into New Pokemon Snap and want to share your beautiful pictures with the world, consider checking out our guide on how to edit and share photos. We’ve also got a breakdown on how to earn more Sweet! medals in the game.