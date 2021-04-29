Does Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have a photo mode? Will there be a photo mode in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

We’re less than two months from the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on the PlayStation 5. Developed by Insomniac Games, this new adventure sees Ratchet and Clank on an interdimensional journey once again facing off against the evil Dr. Nefarious. We’ve gotten a glimpse at the game’s gorgeous visuals and stunning environments, which players will surely want to capture and share with others. It’s got fans wondering if Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart have a photo mode?

The upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will have a photo mode. Developer Insomniac Games confirmed so in a post to the PlayStation Blog, where they revealed additional details on the game. There are several unique outfits for players to equip and wear across the game’s many dimensions, all of which can be captured using photo mode. Interestingly, this will be the first-ever photo mode in a Ratchet & Clank game.

At the latest PlayStation State of Play, which focused on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, we got our first look at the game’s photo mode in action. In the clip, we see the player has access to an arsenal of photo-editing tools. This includes lighting, frames, stickers, color, and more. It’s quite similar to the photo mode in Insomniac’s series of Spider-Man games. Photo modes have become increasingly popular as graphics get more impressive. We’ve reached a point where it feels like most AAA games are practically expected to feature some sort of photo mode when they launch.

There you have it, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will indeed feature a photo mode for players to capture their favorite moments. The game is set to release exclusively for the PS5 on June 11.