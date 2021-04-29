New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch Sony's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 State of Play here

Here is where to watch the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 State of Play livestream.
Donovan Erskine
1

One of the most highly-anticipated video game releases of 2021 is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Coming exclusively to the PS5, the next entry in the Ratchet & Clank series is set to launch on June 11. As we get closer to release, Sony and Insomniac Games are holding a special State of Play presentation later today all about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Here’s how you can watch the broadcast.

Watch Sony’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 State of Play here

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play will be livestreamed today, April 29 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch accounts. If you’d prefer to do so, you can stay right here and watch the stream on Shacknews using the embed above.

As for what to expect from the State of Play, Sony and Insomniac have kept their lips sealed. However, a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier this week revealed the identity of Rivet, the mysterious female Lombax shown in an early trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It’s likely that we’ll learn even more about this new character, as well as receive some more story details for the Ratchet & Clank game.

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play livestream is just hours away. If you’re unable to watch the event, you can expect to read about any news or updates on Shacknews’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola