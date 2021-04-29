Watch Sony's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 State of Play here Here is where to watch the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 State of Play livestream.

One of the most highly-anticipated video game releases of 2021 is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Coming exclusively to the PS5, the next entry in the Ratchet & Clank series is set to launch on June 11. As we get closer to release, Sony and Insomniac Games are holding a special State of Play presentation later today all about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Here’s how you can watch the broadcast.

Watch Sony’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 State of Play here

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play will be livestreamed today, April 29 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch accounts. If you’d prefer to do so, you can stay right here and watch the stream on Shacknews using the embed above.

As for what to expect from the State of Play, Sony and Insomniac have kept their lips sealed. However, a post to the PlayStation Blog earlier this week revealed the identity of Rivet, the mysterious female Lombax shown in an early trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It’s likely that we’ll learn even more about this new character, as well as receive some more story details for the Ratchet & Clank game.

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play livestream is just hours away. If you’re unable to watch the event, you can expect to read about any news or updates on Shacknews’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart topic page.