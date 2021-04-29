PlayStation 5 to launch in mainland China this May The PS5 is coming to China next month.

The PlayStation 5 launched in North America and several other regions around the globe to great success, despite stock being extremely limited. However, there are several areas of the world that Sony’s new console has yet to release in. A major name is being crossed off of that list, as it’s been announced that the PlayStation 5 will be launching in mainland China this May.

The PlayStation 5 will be available in China starting on May 15, 2021. The PS5 disc version will cost RMB 3,899. The all-digital version of the console will cost RMB 3,099. CNBC has reported that Sony is now taking pre-order for the consoles. Video games analyst David Ahmad reported that the PlayStation Plus Collection, which bundles in a slew of popular PS4 games, will be included at no additional charge for players in China.

It’s pretty significant, as gaming consoles weren’t allowed to have official releases in China until 2014. It will also be very interesting to watch how the PlayStation 5 performs from a sales perspective, because there’s been high demand for the console in Chinese markets.

“Console gamers in China that could not wait had to pay almost double the RRP (recommended retail price) if they wanted to import a console from overseas,” said David Ahmad.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release in China on May 15, 2021. It’s unclear how many units will be available, as the PS5 continues to be a hot commodity around the globe. For more on Sony and its next-gen console, stick with us here on Shacknews.