Overwatch throws down with MM-Mei skin ahead of May Melee

Touch gloves and come out fighting with Overwatch's new MM-Mei skin, celebrating the upcoming Overwatch League May Melee tournament.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Overwatch League is days away from its first major in-season tournament. The first May Melee will kick off next Friday, pitting the top four Overwatch League teams against one another. Blizzard is celebrating this occasion with a new limited-time skin for their popular ice queen, Mei. What happens when Mei trades in her ice blaster for her bare hands? You get MM-Mei.

The Overwatch League website has all of the information on this skin. Mei's latest outfit is inspired by combat fighters and evokes the spirit of the upcoming tournament. On top of the robe and pads, the outfit is completed by a championship belt.

The Overwatch League's May Melee tournament, which begins on Friday, May 7, will be the first of four seasonal tournaments. There's a $225,000 USD prize pool up for grabs. Heading into this weekend, the Philadelphia Fusion and Chendu Hunters would represent the West. The Houston Outlaws are in first place in the West, but there's currently a tie for second between the Washington Justice and the Florida Mayhem. This weekend's set of games should help clear up the May Melee tournament picture.

This won't be all that the Overwatch League has for Overwatch players. Overwatch League Vice President Jon Spector notes that there are a pair of Ana skins on the way. More details on that are expected soon. The MM-Mei skin will only be available until May 11. It'll go for 200 League Tokens. Don't have any League Tokens? Pick some up by watching the Overwatch League live on YouTube.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

