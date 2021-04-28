Overwatch throws down with MM-Mei skin ahead of May Melee Touch gloves and come out fighting with Overwatch's new MM-Mei skin, celebrating the upcoming Overwatch League May Melee tournament.

The Overwatch League is days away from its first major in-season tournament. The first May Melee will kick off next Friday, pitting the top four Overwatch League teams against one another. Blizzard is celebrating this occasion with a new limited-time skin for their popular ice queen, Mei. What happens when Mei trades in her ice blaster for her bare hands? You get MM-Mei.

Put 'em up, MM-Mei is stepping into the ring 🥊



Secure this legendary Mei skin TODAY, just in time for the #OWL2021 May Melee!



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/4UFOc1uQJq pic.twitter.com/f5PnW9TQE4 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 28, 2021

The Overwatch League website has all of the information on this skin. Mei's latest outfit is inspired by combat fighters and evokes the spirit of the upcoming tournament. On top of the robe and pads, the outfit is completed by a championship belt.

The Overwatch League's May Melee tournament, which begins on Friday, May 7, will be the first of four seasonal tournaments. There's a $225,000 USD prize pool up for grabs. Heading into this weekend, the Philadelphia Fusion and Chendu Hunters would represent the West. The Houston Outlaws are in first place in the West, but there's currently a tie for second between the Washington Justice and the Florida Mayhem. This weekend's set of games should help clear up the May Melee tournament picture.

This won't be all that the Overwatch League has for Overwatch players. Overwatch League Vice President Jon Spector notes that there are a pair of Ana skins on the way. More details on that are expected soon. The MM-Mei skin will only be available until May 11. It'll go for 200 League Tokens. Don't have any League Tokens? Pick some up by watching the Overwatch League live on YouTube.