ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 58 - It's tricky Turok a rhyme It's time for more skankcore64 and the quest to finish every N64 game released in North America. Join Bryan tonight for Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

If you were looking for a respite from the retro game takeover that happens every Wednesday night on Shacknews Twitch, look again! Tonight after the Stevetendo show, skankcore64 is back for another episode as I journey through every game released for the Nintendo 64 here in the North American region.

Episode 58 - It's tricky Turok a rhyme

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter is a tricky game. With all the fog obscuring your view, it's easy to miss some things, like the save point that is conveniently located in the hub world. If I had seen that on my first experience with the game, that would have saved me about an hour or so of my time. The level designs can also hide important paths or platforms just out of view unless the player inches forward just a bit more to see a glimpse of geometry in the mist. It's not impossible, however, and I fully expect to roll credits on this game but not tonight!

I'm currently in level three of the game, searching for the remaining level five key. There are eight levels in total so I imagine I'll be a little over halfway through the game after tonight's episode.

