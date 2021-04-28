When is Warframe TennoCon 2021? Here are the official dates for the Warframe TennoCon 2021 event.

Warframe is one of the most popular ongoing online games, and Warframe TennoCon is the annual event where fans celebrate and share their love for the MMO. Developer Digital Extremes also uses. TennoCon as a time to share major news and announcements for Warframe. The event will be taking place digitally this year, so let’s look at the official dates for Warframe TennoCon 2021.

When is Warframe TennoCon 2021?

Digital Extremes has announced the Warframe TennoCon will take place on July 17, 2021, as a special single-day event. Usually held in person, this year’s TennoCon will be entirely digital as we continue to navigate and make strides against the ongoing pandemic. Not only will Warframe TennoCon be a celebration of the game’s rich history, but also an indicator for what’s next. We’re not exactly sure what, but Digital Extremes has seemingly confirmed new content will be revealed at the event.

As excitement builds for Warframe TennoCon 2021, Digital Extremes has released digital and physical bundles for fans to show their appreciation for Warframe. The TennoCon 2021 digital pack includes in-game gear, 475 Platinum, and a Baro’s Relay ticket. The TennoCon 2021 merch pack features a slew of physical goodies, including a shirt, commemorative pin, and an event badge. Players on PC can get all of the aforementioned rewards in the TennoCon 2021 bundle for $64.99.

TennoCon is the biggest event of the year for Warframe fans, and the stage is set for another show this summer. Last year’s event was also held digitally, as it was one of the countless events forced to cancel its physical gathering. Warframe TennoCon 2021 will take place on July 17, 2021. For more of the latest Warframe news and updates, be sure to visit our topic page dedicated to the ongoing sci-fi MMO.