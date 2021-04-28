New Grand Casino Tycoon trailer shows off collection of VIPs Aerosoft's upcoming sim-strategy game lets players build out the casino of their dreams.

The odds are always in the house’s favor. This is an important lesson for gamblers. It’s even more important for those who own and operate casinos. Thanks to Aerosoft’s upcoming Grand Casino Tycoon, players can build out the casino of their dreams to lure in everyday folks and the biggest fish. An all-new trailer for the game has released today and goes over all the important VIP guests your casino can profit from.

The available VIPs in Grand Casino Tycoon are as follows:

Paris Hotel: Wealthy heiress or suspicious and recently rich widow? Nobody knows for sure, but Paris Hotel is a lady of class and sophistication that demands the absolute best service and upper-class treatment!





Jeff Amazonas: Why does the richest man in the world even bother to gamble? Who cares! What’s important is that he’s here, in your casino, dropping cash. So tell your dealers to postpone their breaks and the bartenders to hold off on going to the bathroom until the bald-billionaire has left the building!





Karen: You’ve seen the videos, you know the memes. Karen comes ready to set forth on the warpath lined with fallen managers, so it’s extremely important for everyone’s sanity that she’s well taken care of





Gérard Des Obliques: Some guests come to play cards, some come for the shows. Others are here for one thing and one thing only: fine dining. Gérard enjoys a good meal, and ensuring he’s got a lot on his plate (literally) will keep this Gaulish Gastronome pleased as Parisian punch.





May Flowers: April showers bring May Flowers, except in this case replace “April Showers” with everyone’s money! This little lady might seem unassuming, but it’s all part of her plan, but you’ll need to keep her high on your radar and ensure the only flowers blossoming are the dollar bills in the counting room!





Luan Xui: Keep a close eye on this card shark as she calmly collects crops of cash from unassuming rubes at the poker tables. She’s good at what she does, and what she does is make money, so it’s your job to tread the line between keeping her happy and making sure she doesn’t leave with all of yours!





Austin Powders: Living dangerously means not hitting on 5 and keeping a cool head. While this patron might not know his way around a blackjack table, he’s here to schmooze with the other VIPs and that means he’s got money to spare. Treating him right might just help prevent that moon laser from blowing up the White House, so make sure to show him a good time!

Grand Casino Tycoon is expected to launch on May 20, 2021. You can wishlist the game on Steam right now. While you are there, you can also get info on this weekend’s Open Playtest session.