New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 sets July weekend dates

The annual Pokemon GO celebration will be back in July, though in what form is unknown.
Ozzie Mejia
1

For Pokemon GO players, there's no weekend bigger than Pokemon GO Fest. This is the big festival celebrating all things Pokemon GO, offering players a chance at rare Pokemon, Shiny Pokemon, and other various goodies. Fans rejoiced on Tuesday when Niantic announced that this year's Pokemon GO Fest would take place in July, though in what form isn't exactly specified.

Here's the full announcement from the Pokemon GO website:

Mark your calendars—Pokémon GO Fest will return this year as a two-day global event from July 17 to July 18, 2021!

Last year’s event featured the debut of a brand-new worldwide format that saw Trainers from around the globe working together to complete challenges, unlock rewards, and defeat Team GO Rocket. From the launch of the Global Challenge Arena to the thrilling research that led us to Victini, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 was truly an event to remember!

What does this year’s event have in store? Well, you’ll just have to wait and see! 2021 marks both the twenty-fifth anniversary of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so trust us when we say you won’t want to miss Pokémon GO Fest 2021! We can’t wait to celebrate another summer together. Stay tuned for more details!

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, last year's Pokemon GO Fest went fully virtual. The format for this year's event has not been revealed, but Niantic finds itself in something of a conundrum. While the American and European population grows more and more fully vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a major scourge. Earlier this week, Japan declared a state of emergency and temporarily closed Super Nintendo World, just to name an example. Whether Pokemon GO Fest will once again be a virtual event or whether it will go hybrid in some fashion remains to be seen.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will run from July 17-18 with times and ticket information yet to be revealed. There are a lot of unknown details about this year's Pokemon GO Fest, so we'll be monitoring this story at Shacknews. Come back soon for the latest news and updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola