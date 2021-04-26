Satine Phoenix & Jamison Stone On Creating a World in Sirens: Battle Of The Bards The creators of the successfully Kickstarted D&D book Sirens: Battle of the Bards talk to us about how the project came to be.

The world of Dungeons & Dragons is forever evolving and improving. Thanks to a new 5e campaign and setting from Apotheosis Studios, fans can take game nights to exciting new heights. Sirens: Battle of the Bards is a joint project from Apotheosis and Satine Phoenix and includes characters from the live stream Sirens series.

Our own Video Editor Greg Burke got an opportunity to sit down with Satine Phoenix and Apotheosis’ Jamison Stone to talk about Sirens: Battle of the Bards.

The project recently made its debut on Kickstarter and managed to reach its funding goal in only forty minutes. The resounding success of the Kickstarter campaign shows there is lots of community interest in the endeavor and how much love there is for the Bard class in D&D. The official website overview explains what fans can expect:

This 5th Edition, Tier 1 to 4 epic Campaign and Setting places your party not only in the crucible of conquest—but at the heart of a battle for the very soul of a growing empire. Will you sell out? Will the city be ground to dust? Will the heavens be lured down and open before you? Will you join the Emerald Cabal, the Rebellion, or forge your own path? The fate of tens of thousands is in your party's hands.

Featuring a foreword by Luke Gygax, son of Dungeons & Dragons creator Gary Gygax.

Including characters from the Dungeon & Dragons LivePlay Sirens of the Realms, created by Satine Phoenix.

Over 300 pages, designed for both Storytellers and Players in mind.

Full Story Campaign with 10+ new Bard subclasses, 20+ unique adventures, and countless magical items to encourage exploration and improvisation.

Set in an all-new location, the City of Salvata, featuring 10 unique districts each with their own unique theme and places of interest.

Multiple endings to encourage player agency and replayability.

Includes a full orchestral soundtrack featuring new music from American singer-songwriter and Godhead lead vocalist, Jason Charles Miller.

Full Musical Campaign Soundset from Syrinscape.

Merchandising Partners: Wyrmwood, Level Up Dice, Campaign Coins, & more!

Supported VTT Platforms: Roll 20, Fantasy Grounds, Shard, Foundry VTT, & more!

