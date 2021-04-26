Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2021 earnings results conference call here The electric vehicle firm is ready to share earnings information with its investors. Sit in on the call with us.

Undoubtedly one of the most intriguing companies on the planet, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) manages to draw lots of attention from all over the world. While initially known for its ambitious electric vehicle division Tesla Motors, the company is also pushing boundaries in battery storage and solar panel technology. The outside world gets a chance to learn a bit more about the inner workings of Tesla today when the company will share its first-quarter 2021 earnings reports on a call with investors. Here’s how you can listen along here as the call goes live.

The Tesla Inc. Q1 2021 earnings call is set to take place today, April 26, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live from the Tesla Investor Relations Portal. If you prefer to stay here on Shacknews, you can listen to the call using the stream embed above.

Tesla Motors revealed in early April it delivered a record 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, comprising 182,780 Model 3/Y vehicles and 2,020 Model S/X vehicles. This was nearly double the total number of vehicles delivered over the same period in 2020. The company’s stock price (TSLA) opened trading today at $741.00 per share.

Expect the company to touch on production figures, regulatory credits, automotive margins, and a forward outlook. It is possible, though unlikely, that the ongoing chip famine will get touched on during the call. The global shortage of computer chips has caused major disruptions with the major automakers in the last few months. Tesla Motors saw its own production lines halted earlier this year but offered no official comment on the temporary stoppage.

The global shortage of computer chips has caused major disruptions with the major automakers in the last few months. Tesla Motors saw its own production lines halted earlier this year but offered no official comment on the temporary stoppage.