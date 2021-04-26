Pokemon X & Y legends Xerneas & Yveltal coming to Pokemon GO Kalos region legendaries Xerneas and Yveltal are about to make their Pokemon GO debuts.

On the heels of Pokemon releasing one of its biggest spin-off games in years, Pokemon GO continues to add exciting new pocket monsters to the world. There are a handful of legendary Pokemon already available, but with Niantic's mobile title continuing to open the game up to later Pokemon generations, a pair of new mythical Pokemon are about to make their debut. On Monday, Niantic announced that Xerneas and Yvetal, the faces of Pokemon X & Y, will soon be available to add to your collection.

Xerneas will be the first of the legendaries to make its debut with the upcoming Luminous Legends X event. This Fairy-type can be found in five-star raids for a two-week period and it will definitely not be an easy catch. If you can gather some friends together or coordinate the use of your Remote Raid Passes, set aside some time to pick this guy up. In addition to Xerneas, Niantic is introducing several Pokemon from the Kalos region. Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will make their debuts, while the Dragon and/or Fairy-type Dratini, Ralts, Bagon, Cottonee, and others will appear more frequently in the wild. Rainy Lure Modules will also be available for the first time and can evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. If you can't find a Rainy Lure Module, you can also trigger the evolution in rainy weather.

The Luminous Legends X event will run from Tuesday May 4 at 10 a.m. through Monday, May 17 at 8 p.m. local time. If the full Pokemon GO community can catch 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon in the event's first week, all players will get a 3x Catch XP bonus for the remainder of the event. If the goal is met, Pancham will also make its Pokemon GO debut and Shiny Galarian Ponyta will appear with greater frequency.

This won't be the end of the big Pokemon GO events, as Niantic is teasing Luminous Legends Y for the future. That will introduce Pokemon Y's legendary, Yveltal. More details on that event are coming soon.

You can learn more about the Luminous Legends X event on the Pokemon GO website. We'll be following the latest on Niantic's AR collection game, so follow the Pokemon GO topic for more news and guides.