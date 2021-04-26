New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 26, 2021
Donovan Erskine
Happy Monday, Shacknews! A new week means a fresh set of exciting livestreams are heading your way. There’s a lot going on and you won’t want to miss it. Here's the Shacknews livestream schedule for the week of April 26, 2021.

All of our shows can be found over at Twitch.tv/Shacknews. There, you can interact with the hosts live and ask questions or comment on the screen. It’s a community of really cool people, so we urge you to join us! The more time you spend watching, you’ll accumulate channel points, which can be used to purchase a number of perks, such as choosing the next game for skankcore 64.

Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
Wide World of Electronic Sports with Blake, Bryan, Phil, and Rod Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Monday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
The Stevetendo Show! Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET
Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg Thursday at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET
Shack Air with Jan Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET
The Dump with Blake and TJ Friday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
Shacknews Stimulus Games Season 2 with Blake and TJ Saturday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET
skankcore64 with Bryan Sunday at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that decides to come hang out with us on Twitch. We're passionate about streaming, and truly do appreciate all of your support. You help these shows grow and get better each and every week.

If you're interested in further supporting our livestreaming efforts, please consider subscribing to Shacknews on Twitch. Perks include zero ads on our channel, while also getting access to some sweet Twitch emotes. If you're an Amazon Prime member, then you can redeem a free sub each month with Prime Gaming, which we detailed in our guide on how to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts.

With as much as we stream, it's going to be tough for any one person to consume it all. In that case, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube for Shacknews Twitch highlights, reviews, previews, unboxings, developer interviews, and so much more!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

