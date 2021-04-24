Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed PlayStation Super Challenge Another Stimulus Games mixed group challenge is on the way as players throw down in a gauntlet of PlayStation gaming goodness!

It’s Saturday, and that means the Shacknews Stimulus Games digital arena is calling for more powerful competition. And we’re more than happy to oblige. Join us as a lovely cast of familiar faces return to throw down in this weekend’s Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 Mixed PlayStation Super Challenge!

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed PlayStation Super Challenge

As suggested by the title, the Mixed PlayStation Super Challenge will be a gauntlet of games on the PS4. Today, we are joined by comedian Conor Kelicut, Nevin and Clay of our A/V team, Nerdcore artists EyeQ and Richie Branson, musicians Adam Davis of Omnigone, and Josh Hotlosz of Curious Quail. You can catch all of these folks throwing down in the Shacknews Stimulus Games arena at 1:00 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel, or just watch below.

Here are the more in-depth details of today’s event:

The games today will be Sonic Team Racing, Street Fighter 5, and Tekken 7, in that order.

Sonic Team Racing will be a grand prix tournament with points award to top three placings and overall points determining the final winners after six races.

Street Fighter 5 and Tekken 7 will be double elimination tournaments.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Mixed PlayStation Super Challenge Championship.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

The world keeps moving towards a better tomorrow as far as the pandemic goes, but there’s still a long ways to go. Shacknews had a lot of plans for physical in-person gaming productions and events curtailed, so Shacknews Stimulus Games is our way of making the best of a bad situation with fun gaming competition and help for a lot of performers, entertainers, musicians, and other great folks who are in a similarly frustrating situation. Here’s hoping Shacknews Electronic Sports can return to the tournaments we love to put on someday. But until then, join us for some awesome and safe video game competition in the Shacknews Stimulus Games, won’t you?