Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 23: Free Horizon Zero Dawn

If you didn't claim your PlayStation Play At Home games, I have some bad news. The deal is over and they're all gone. There is some good news, though. There's one freebie left and it's a big one. Starting this week, PlayStation owners can grab a free copy of Horizon Zero Dawn. It's the Complete Edition, to boot, so that means you can experience the whole story. That should help make the wait for Horizon's sequel a little bit easier.

This is the last call for the PlayStation Spring Sale, as well as the Nintendo Indie World Sale. Xbox has gotten into the Halloween spirit with the Un-Halloween Horror Sale. And there's a new indie title on the block, so if you want to get into the excitement of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, it's on sale over on Switch right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

