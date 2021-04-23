Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 23: Free Horizon Zero Dawn

If you didn't claim your PlayStation Play At Home games, I have some bad news. The deal is over and they're all gone. There is some good news, though. There's one freebie left and it's a big one. Starting this week, PlayStation owners can grab a free copy of Horizon Zero Dawn. It's the Complete Edition, to boot, so that means you can experience the whole story. That should help make the wait for Horizon's sequel a little bit easier.
This is the last call for the PlayStation Spring Sale, as well as the Nintendo Indie World Sale. Xbox has gotten into the Halloween spirit with the Un-Halloween Horror Sale. And there's a new indie title on the block, so if you want to get into the excitement of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, it's on sale over on Switch right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard - FREE!
- Truck Racing Championship - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle - $48.99 (30% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [Xbox Series X] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- 7 Days to Die - $14.99 (50% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Amnesia: Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Outlast 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Un-Halloween Horror Sale.
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- LEGO Franchise Sale
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - FREE!
- Spring Sale
- Dreams - $12.99 (35% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $13.99 (30% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 [PS5/PS4] - $25.19 (58% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- UFC 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PS VR] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $10.99 (45% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $12.99 (35% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Oddworld: Soulstorm [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $11.99 (20% off)
- Indie World Sale
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $23.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Raji: An Ancient Epic - $12.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $15.99 (20% off)
- Faeria - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Roki - $9.99 (50% off)
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance - $2.99 (80% off)
- When the Past was Around - $5.94 (40% off)
- Bloodroots - $13.99 (30% off)
- Carto - $14.99 (25% off)
- Haven - $19.99 (20% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Manifold Garden - $13.39 (33% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $15.99 (20% off)
- Evan's Remains - $4.89 (30% off)
- Panzer Paladin - $14.99 (25% off)
- Superliminal - $13.99 (30% off)
- Coffee Talk - $9.09 (30% off)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - $5.24 (67% off)
- Mulaka - $8.99 (55% off)
- Sky Racket - $5.24 (66% off)
- Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut - $13.99 (30% off)
- No Straight Roads - $26.79 (35% off)
- Evergate - $7.49 (25% off)
- Ubisoft Irresistible Deals Event
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Disc Room - $11.99 (20% off)
- Olija - $10.04 (30% off)
- Witcheye - $2.99 (40% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.69 (33% off)
- Stories Untold - $2.49 (75% off)
- Ruiner - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- Heave Ho - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gato Roboto - $3.99 (50% off)
- Downwell - $2.00 (33% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $3.74 (75% off)
- Crossing Souls - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $3.74 (75% off)
- Minit - $3.99 (60% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition - $3.24 (80% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Pikiniku - $6.49 (50% off)
- Raw Fury Spring Sale
- GONNER2 - $7.79 (40% off)
- Star Renegades - $17.49 (30% off)
- Atomicrops - $7.49 (50% off)
- West of Dead - $12.99 (35% off)
- Mosaic - $11.99 (40% off)
- Night Call - $9.99 (50% off)
- Out There: Omega The Alliance - $4.49 (70% off)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited - $1.99 (80% off)
- Bad North - $5.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom: New Lands - $2.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - $11.99 (40% off)
- GoNNER - $1.99 (80% off)
- 11-bit Studios Publisher Sale
- Moonlighter - $6.24 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Beat Cop - $2.24 (85% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- John Wick Hex - $11.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil - $12.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition - $32.99 (45% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $20.99 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $20.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $14.99 (40% off)
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $23.99 (20% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $16.49 (45% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Indivisible - $20.09 (30% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $3.99 (88% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $4.49 (66% off)
- Full Metal Furies - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $9.99 (50% off)
- GALAK-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $5.24 (67% off)
- AVICII Invector - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 23: Free Horizon Zero Dawn