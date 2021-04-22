Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 22 We're back for more exciting pop culture discussions!

If you’re looking for more exciting pop culture discussion, you’ve come to the right place. Today, hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke sit down for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, Shacknews’ weekly show about all things movies, TV, collectibles, and more. We’ve got an exciting show planned, and you don’t want to miss it.

Episode 22 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Sony and Disney deal will put Spider-Man movies on Disney+

New trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Vin Diesel to Star in Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots Movie

First 7 minutes of Mortal Kombat movie revealed

Michael Keaton confirmed to appear in The Flash as movie begins shooting

We’re excited to be back and talking about everything movies, TV, and entertainment again! Pop! Goes the Culture! was born out of the pandemic, as we looked to beef up our livestream offerings. 2021 is shaping up to be a wild year for entertainment, so come stop by and talk about all the madness with us. We’d love to hear what you think about the new Mortal Kombat footage, or the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to last far beyond a second season. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 22 of Pop! Goes the Culture!