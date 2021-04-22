All Fortnite safe locations in Chapter 2 Season 6 Here's where to find all of the safes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is fully underway, with the primal-themed season bringing about new creatures, weapons, and locations. As we’ve come to expect from developer Epic Games, Fortnite gets a new set of quest challenges every week .The latest round of challenges have arrived, and they’re pretty straightforward. However, there is one task that will have you searching all over battle royale island. Let’s look at all safe locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

All Fortnite safe locations in Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the Fortnite challenges for this week asks players to open three safes. The safes can be found at various locations on Battle Royale Island. The red circles in the map above list locations where safes can be found. Since the challenge only requires players to open three safes, you won’t need to track down every single hidden safe in the game.

It should be known that even though these locations are confirmed to have safes, the spawns are randomized every game. This means that only a portion of the safes will actually appear in a given match, and you might have to visit several locations in order to find them. However, the challenge does not need to be completed in a single match, so you’re free to go at your own pace and unlock a safe here and there as you stumble upon them.

Completion of this quest will reward players with 24K experience, which will help them level up and further progress through this season’s battle pass. It will also unlock the second stage of the quest, which involves completing player bounties.

Now that you know all of the safe locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, you’re ready to cross another challenge off of your list. Stick with us here at Shacknews for future guides and updates on Fortnite.