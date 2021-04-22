Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous second beta arrives in May Don't miss a chance to enter the beta for the anticipated follow-up to Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

Owlcat Games have been hard at work in the years since releasing their CRPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker to critical and commercial success. They are entering the last legs of development on Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and will rely on some community feedback to make sure they launch with the best game possible. A second beta for the game will go live on May 5.

The Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous second beta will be available to backers who contributed to the title’s Kickstarter or Slacker Backer campaigns in the relevant tiers via Steam. Fans who had access to the game’s first beta may simply update their file to participate in the second beta.

This last playable version of the game before launch is made up of all content included in the first beta and new content like Crusade gameplay, never-before-seen side quests, a talking weapon companion, the final in-game UI design, and more. Further details will be shared by Owlcat when Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ second beta goes live.

“Our studio is excited for fans to once again embark on a Mythic Path and immerse themselves in well over 50 hours of spellbinding content,” says Alexander Mishulin, Creative Director of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. “We plan on carefully monitoring feedback as we gear up for the game’s launch later this year, just as we did during our first beta this past February.”

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will launch for PC via Steam and GOG later this year. Fans may wishlist the game on their preferred platform today or pre-order at the game’s official website.