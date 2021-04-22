Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous second beta arrives in May
Don't miss a chance to enter the beta for the anticipated follow-up to Pathfinder: Kingmaker.
Owlcat Games have been hard at work in the years since releasing their CRPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker to critical and commercial success. They are entering the last legs of development on Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and will rely on some community feedback to make sure they launch with the best game possible. A second beta for the game will go live on May 5.
The Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous second beta will be available to backers who contributed to the title’s Kickstarter or Slacker Backer campaigns in the relevant tiers via Steam. Fans who had access to the game’s first beta may simply update their file to participate in the second beta.
This last playable version of the game before launch is made up of all content included in the first beta and new content like Crusade gameplay, never-before-seen side quests, a talking weapon companion, the final in-game UI design, and more. Further details will be shared by Owlcat when Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous’ second beta goes live.
“Our studio is excited for fans to once again embark on a Mythic Path and immerse themselves in well over 50 hours of spellbinding content,” says Alexander Mishulin, Creative Director of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. “We plan on carefully monitoring feedback as we gear up for the game’s launch later this year, just as we did during our first beta this past February.”
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will launch for PC via Steam and GOG later this year. Fans may wishlist the game on their preferred platform today or pre-order at the game’s official website.
Chris Jarrard posted a new article, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous second beta arrives in May
Got the blog update this morning! From the email
Hello, crusaders!
We’ve been hard at work since we released the beta version of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous back in February. Not only were we watching your streams, reading your feedback, and fixing bugs, but we were also working on major improvements for some aspects of the game, we made new content, new art, and worked on some features that were added as our stretch goals. On the 5th of May, after we publish an update that everything is ready, you will be able to launch your Steam and download the new version of beta. We will soon tell you more about what has changed in the new version, but today we’ve prepared an update on one of the stretch goals you helped us meet!
Different people play RPGs for different reasons. Some like to make new friends. Others like to find powerful artifacts that will make enemies shake in fear. And we would like to introduce you to someone who both types of players might enjoy - Finnean. A friend, a companion, a curious soul. A talking weapon.
You will meet - or, perhaps, it’s better to say “find” - Finnean early in the game, and he will happily accompany you on your crusade. He’s a charming and friendly type, and won’t hesitate to speak up his mind when he feels strongly about something. There’s only one problem - he has no idea he’s a weapon. Travel with Finnean to uncover the mystery of his past, earn his friendship and unlock his hidden powers. And in return, Finnean will reward you by turning into any weapon of your choosing. That’s right - he can become any weapon! And you will be able to either fight with him yourself or give to one of your companions, but as long as Finnean is in the party, he will act like a party member, interrupting conversations, chatting when you stop to set up camp, and so on (unless you ask him to shut up, but why would you do such a thing?).
Finnean will join you on your adventures very soon, after you download the new version of the beta! So if you have Early Access, you will be able to find a new friend on the crusade. Don’t forget to join our very active and friendly discord server before the next stage of beta begins, and save your discord name in the ‘Get a Discord Role’ field in your profile on our pre-order portal to get access to the beta chat. Additionally, please check what you see in the ‘Purchased Items’ tab when you log into your account. If you backed our game on Kickstarter, but can’t access your account or don’t see your Kickstarter pledge in it, please email us at team@owlcatgames.com, and we will help you. We also keep collecting shipping information from backers with physical pre-orders, and names for the game’s credits from those whose pledge includes it, so please update your account information on our portal if you haven’t done it yet.
To arms!
Owlcats.
