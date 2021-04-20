New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EPOS to release next-generation H3 wired headset

The company's latest headset uses analog jacks to ensure compatibility with the widest range of consoles and PCs.

Chris Jarrard
4

EPOS Audio is one of the biggest players in the gaming headset and gaming audio markets. Their relationship with Sennheiser has resulted in some very nice products over the last few years that helped step up the overall level of quality in gaming audio peripherals. The company is back at it again with the announcement of the all-new H3 wired headset.

The H3 delivers crystal-clear team chat for precise communications that are essential to gaining the winning edge in multiplayer games. A studio-quality microphone transmits clear audio while effortlessly reducing unwanted background noise to instantly fortify essential team plays. The headset’s boom arm clicks upwards for quick lift-to-mute functionality.

Crafted with the EPOS standard of high-quality materials, the H3 offers a refreshed take on gaming headset design for a lightweight yet robust profile. Stainless steel sliders in the headband, hinged ear cups, and durable padding ensure lasting comfort for gaming sessions of any length. Similarly, ergonomic ear cups and closed-back design guarantee passive noise attenuation.

You can now find the H3 headset in black or white colorways at your favorite gaming peripheral retailers. It carries a suggested retail price of $119.99. It is compatible with PC, mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, Xbox consoles, and PlayStation consoles.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 20, 2021 12:00 AM

    Chris Jarrard posted a new article, EPOS to release next-generation H3 wired headset

    • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 20, 2021 3:47 AM

      I love when I've never heard of, or seen in the wild, any products from "big in ____" companies.

      EPOS. Never hesrd of them. Also it's an unfortunate name.

      • evildanish legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 4:26 AM

        It's the headset division of Sennheiser that has a new name.

        Why you would drop the Sennheiser name, I have no idea, it's one of the strongest brands in audio. But I guess some joint venture got unjoined.

        • MacemanInTW legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 4:34 AM

          Ok. Yeah, I don't get it. That just seems dumb

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 5:08 AM

          What was that security company that changed their name? It was so effective I can't remember either.

