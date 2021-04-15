New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Guardian Games 2021 coming to Destiny 2 from April 20 to May 9

Bungie has revealed the Guardian Games, the next in-game event for Destiny 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

In the beginning of every Guardian’s adventure, they must pick a class - Hunter, Warlock, or Titan. This not only grants them access to unique abilities, but sets them on the path for their intergalactic journey. The Guardian classes take center stage in the latest Destiny 2 event, the Guardian Games.

The Guardian Games were announced with a new trailer posted to the Destiny 2 YouTube channel on April 15. The Olympics-styled event will begin on April 20 and run until May 9. Players will compete in a series of challenges, earning score for their respective class. The highest performing class at the end of the event will be crowned winner. This isn’t the first iteration of the Guardian Games, as the Titans won confidently the last time the event took place.

During the Guardian Games, players will “Earn medals from Eva Levante by completing Contender Cards and Triumphs. Each week is a new chance to be recognized as the top class in the Games.” What’s more, players will have a chance to win an Exotic weapon. The Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun will be up for grabs during the Guardian Games.

Players excited to take part in the Guardian Games can do so soon, as the event kicks off in less than a week on April 20. As for other Destiny 2 news, the game’s 14th season reportedly leaked, revealing a slew of new information. Stay right here at Shacknews for everything you need to know about Destiny 2.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

