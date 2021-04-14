New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Unboxing & Review: Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar

Video Editor Greg Burke digs into one of the newest Forgotten Realms series packages from D&D.

Chris Jarrard
1

One of the newest figure sets on the market for fans of Dungeons & Dragons features characters from the Forgotten Realms campaign. Drizzt & Guenhwyvar come as a pair of figures in the same package. This coupling is exclusive to the Hasbro Pulse online shop. Pulse is the collectible company’s online portal where fans can find all the latest news and get access to special merchandise.

In this video, our resident collectibles expert Greg Burke gets a hands-on look at this new D&D package and tears into it for a closer look at the Drizzt & Guenhwyvar figures.

The Hasbro Pulse landing page details why this set is special:

For more unboxings, reviews, and interviews with all the folks responsible for creating the biggest games and technological advances in the industry, be sure to check out the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola