Unboxing & Review: Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar Video Editor Greg Burke digs into one of the newest Forgotten Realms series packages from D&D.

One of the newest figure sets on the market for fans of Dungeons & Dragons features characters from the Forgotten Realms campaign. Drizzt & Guenhwyvar come as a pair of figures in the same package. This coupling is exclusive to the Hasbro Pulse online shop. Pulse is the collectible company’s online portal where fans can find all the latest news and get access to special merchandise.

In this video, our resident collectibles expert Greg Burke gets a hands-on look at this new D&D package and tears into it for a closer look at the Drizzt & Guenhwyvar figures.

The Hasbro Pulse landing page details why this set is special:

Imagine epic battles from the Forgotten Realms with this Drizzt & Guenhwyvar 6-inch-scale action figure 2-pack! Featuring multiple points of articulation, these highly poseable figures feature premium design and deco, inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance video game. Drizzt & Guenhwyvar come battle-ready with 10 accessories, including iconic swords Icingdeath and Twinkle, 6 cards featuring exclusive artwork, and an oversized Icewind Dale d20. And with custom artwork by Max Dunbar, the Dungeons & Dragons Drizzt & Guenhwyvar package will make a mark on shelves.

