ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 74

More Zelda 2 tonight on Stevetendo!
Steve Tyminski
Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we're continuing our Zelda 2: The Adventures of Link playthrough. The second installment in the series went a different direction from the top-down dungeon explorer the original went with. Zelda 2 is a side-scrolling role-playing game that allows Link to learn different magic spells and abilities. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, the adventure is almost over, having one more temple to explore as well as the final temple. Zelda 2 is one of those games you heard from your friends that it was too tough to beat. When I was a kid, I remember giving Zelda 2 a chance but giving up as it was too tough. Find out tonight if I have what it takes to solve all the puzzles, defeat Shadow Link and wake Princess Zelda up from her eternal slumber.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into The Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday as well as 9 p.m. EDT next Monday.

Want to go the extra mile and show support for The Stevetendo Show and other Shacknews productions? Make sure to check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

The Steventendo Show isn't the only high-quality production we have here at Shacknews. Make sure you check out our weekly livestream schedule for a look at all our upcoming shows.

Contributing Editor

Steve is from the great state of New Jersey.  He went to college for History and has experience working in photography and video work. He’s grown up on Nintendo and loves sports, fighting, and role-playing games. He’s also big into video game soundtracks.

