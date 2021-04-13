The Blizzard Arcade Collection adds The Lost Vikings 2 & RPM Racing for free today The Blizzard Arcade Collection has gone from three games to five games, thanks to a special update adding The Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing.

Earlier this year, Blizzard had a surprise for its old-school player base. The publisher collected three of its oldest games and released them in a single collection. It was a pretty fun, straightforward collection and that looked to be the end of that. But it turns out that, no, that is not, in fact, the end of that. On Tuesday, Blizzard surprised owners of the Blizzard Arcade Collection by annoucing that two more games are joining the collection at no extra charge.

Those who played The Lost Vikings back in the day may recall that the game did get a sequel. That sequel is now being added to the Blizzard Arcade Collection. The Lost Vikings 2 sees the trio of warriors far from home once more. This time, they're joined by the werewolf Fang and the dragon Scorch, as they all look to solve a new series of puzzles and find their way home.

Rock N Roll Racing players may or may not remember that it was not Blizzard's first foray into racing games. Before Rock N Roll Racing, there was RPM Racing. This was the original isometric racing game, in which players got to build up their vehicles, race along tracks across different environments, and even put together their own courses.

In addition to those two games, the Blizzard Arcade Collection is adding a series of quality-of-life improvements. A Design Documents gallery is now available in each game's Museum section, for those looking to get even more behind-the-scenes facts on the making of the old-school titles. On top of that, Rock N Roll Racing will get a special Streamer Mode for both the Definitive Edition and four-player local multiplayer. This will utilize the original MIDI song recordings, since DMCA takedowns continue to be the bane of streaming entertainment everywhere.

There were a few nitpicks in our review of the Blizzard Arcade Collection. Overall, though, we liked this collection of games when it featured The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. It feels like an even better value now that it's adding The Lost Vikings and RPM Racing at no extra charge.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection is available now on PC (via Battle.net), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For PC owners, it's still included in the Blizzard Celebration Collection, which features a lot of other Blizzard goodies. The Celebration Collection is only available until September 15.