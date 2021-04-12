Fortnite Lantern Festival celebrates Ramadan with new challenges this week Get new cosmetics and unlockables when the Lantern Festival begins in Fortnite.

Epic Games is constantly adding new events to Fortnite to keep players engaged and coming back for more. In many cases, Fortnite events coincide with real-life holidays. Such is the case with the upcoming Lantern Festival, which will celebrate Ramadan with new in-game challenges.

Epic Games detailed the Lantern Festival event in a post to its official website. With tomorrow marking the beginning of Ramadan, a month-long holiday celebrated by muslims, Fortnite players in the Middle East will get to enjoy a series of bonuses in the battle royale. This includes a series of races put together by FFearFFul, one of the game’s top creators in the Middle East region.

Interestingly enough, the highest performers in the FFearFFul races will earn some real-world prizes from Epic Games. 3rd place will take home $1,000, 2nd place will get $1,500, and 1st place will score $2,500 as well as the real SC3PT3R ax. Epic Games will share additional details on the rules for the races and times on April 14.

The official Fortnite Middle East Twitter account will also be posting some clues for players to solve. Those who are successful will unlock a special Lantern Festival spray in-game.

More challenges and unlockables are expected to become available over the course of the event. The Lantern Festival event will begin in Fortnite in the Middle East on April 13, and will presumably last throughout Ramadan. Stick with us here on Shacknews for more on the latest in Fortnite.