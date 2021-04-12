Outriders inventory wipe workaround detailed as devs pursue permanent solution The Outriders inventory wipe bug is one of the nastiest in the game now and People Can Fly offered a workaround as it fixes the problem.

People Can Fly and Square Enix’s Outriders has had quite the rough time of it coming out of launch with various server and bug issues haunting the game. Perhaps one of the most atrocious among the ongoing issues is one particular bug which seems to wipe characters’ inventories, including all armors and guns both equipped and unequipped. People Can Fly doesn’t have a complete fix for this inventory wipe bug yet, but they did offer a workaround to keep your Outrider’s weapons and armor safe.

People Can Fly introduced the Outriders inventory wipe bug workaround in a recent post on the Outriders Twitter. The developers outlined its efforts to tackle and fix this problem, which will hopefully include restoring lost inventories in the future alongside a permanent fix, but for the time being, People Can Fly offered a way in which to keep inventory from being lost once it appears to be happening. According to the workaround, once you notice any gear has disappeared, you should immediately close and reboot Outriders to stop the issue from escalating.

A potential prevention method to safeguard yourself if you run into this issue:



- The moment you notice that your gear has disappeared, immediately force close the game, then reboot it.



2/4 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 11, 2021

Outriders recently got a pretty hefty first patch across all platforms. It fixed a number of bugs, including issues that were affecting cross-play between PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, though it also nerfed the heck out of Trickster and Technomancer bullet builds and Historian, Bounty, and Hunt quest exploits. Unfortunately, the inventory wipe bug was not fixed in this hefty update. The recent workaround is reportedly the result of preventative measures introduced on People Can Fly’s side in the last few days.

As People Can Fly continue to work towards a more permanent solution and restoration of gear lost in the Outriders inventory wipe bug, stay tuned to Shacknews for further updates and information on the situation. In the meantime, if you have an inkling that the bug may be affecting your gear, be sure to use the above workaround to quickly put a stop to it.