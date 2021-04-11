ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 53 - That one part you remember Let's continue our journey through all N64 games released in North America with more skankcore64 on Shacknews Twitch!

It's Sunday over here in the Western Hemisphere so that means it's time for more skankcore64! I'm on a mission to roll credits (or the equivalent) in every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America and I'm doing it live on Shacknews Twitch. Don't miss the continuing adventure by tuning in today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Episode 53 - That one part you remember

That's right Shackers, it's time for that one part you remember from Mission: Impossible. I closed out the last stream with a tease of the laser rappelling section. It's the moment everyone has been waiting for and I kept them waiting until today! The time has come and we're starting off today's livestream with the scene that has spawned countless gifs, memes, and pop culture references. I've heard it's a tricky one but after the rooftop mission that took well over an hour last time, I'm ready for anything.

I'm impressed so far by the game's ambition, but some individual levels can be so unforgiving. There's only five missions total but they all have some very tough and frustrating moments, which is unfortunately the case a lot of times when a game's reach exceeds its grasp. Hopefully we'll close out the last of the third mission levels today and start on the fourth. Watch the embedded stream here or head over to Shacknews Twitch so you don't miss any of the action!

As always, I want to say thank you to everyone that helps Shacknews livestreams grow on Twitch. When you're watching live and chatting with the hosts, or sharing our streams on social media, or even lurking in the background of the chat; you're doing it for Shacknews! If you'd like to help keep all of our high-quality livestreams rolling each week, please consider a monthly Twitch subscription to our channel. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can get a free sub each month with Prime Gaming! Check out our guide on how to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts for more information.