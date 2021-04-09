How to zoom - Diablo 2: Resurrected Here's how to zoom the camera in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is available to play now to a handful of players by way of the Technical Alpha. As players jump in, it may take a while to adjust to those classic Diablo controls. Interestingly, this remaster adds some new controls and quality of life improvements. This includes the ability to manually zoom the camera in and out. Let’s look at how to zoom the camera in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

How to zoom in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected zoom feature in use.

The process of zooming your camera in Diablo 2: Resurrected is quite simple. When moving around in the world, simply tap the F key and the camera will zoom in. Although your view will be more limited, it allows you to see the characters and environments in much better detail. Another tap of the F key will zoom the camera back out. There is no way to slowly zoom or partially zoom the camera outside of the two settings.

This is a new feature in Diablo 2: Resurrected, as the original game had no zoom feature. Because of this, players can switch to the game’s Legacy graphics and still utilize the new zoom feature. Diablo 2: Resurrected has some gorgeous visuals, and it’s really neat to just sit there and marvel at it all.

Now that you know how to zoom in Diablo 2: Resurrected, you’re ready to dive in and see all that the game has to offer. Fans can register now to get into the Technical Alpha to get a taste of the upcoming release. Diablo 2: Resurrected is set to launch sometime later this year.